April 25 Boston Scientific Corp

* Receives U.S. FDA approval for Imageready(Tm) MR-conditional pacing system

* U.S. FDA approval for a suite of products deemed safe for use in a magnetic resonance imaging environment

* Approval of ingevity MRI leads, as well as full imageready system, was based on data from two global clinical trials

* Co pursuing MRI compatibility for currently approved implanted cardiac defibrillation and cardiac resynchronization therapy systems