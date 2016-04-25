April 25 NBT Bancorp Inc :

* NBT Bancorp Inc. announces diluted earnings per share of $0.43 for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Says annualized net charge offs to average loans improved to 0.33% for Q1 of 2016 from 0.38% for full year of 2015

Net interest income was $64.6 million for q1 of 2016, up $1.1 million from previous quarter