April 25 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2016 sales down 6.5 to 9.5 percent
* Allison Transmission announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $462 million versus I/B/E/S view $445.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2016 capital
expenditures of $65 to $75 million
* "decrease in Q1 net sales due to lower demand in global
off-highway and service parts, support equipment & other end
markets"
* Does expect Q2 net sales to be up sequentially and down
from same period in 2015
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc sees 2016 adjusted
ebitda margin of 32.5 to 34 percent
* Affirming full year 2016 guidance ranges
* "anticipate no meaningful relief from global off-highway
end market challenges"
