April 25 Rockefeller Hughes Corp

* Rockefeller Hughes announces sale of certain production interests

* Says its unit, RHC Energy (USA) LLC has entered into an agreement to sell its interests in certain oil and gas properties

* Proceeds of sale will be used to pay down debt and for ongoing corporate expenses

* Deal for $1.225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)