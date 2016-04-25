April 25 Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $608 million versus i/b/e/s view $641.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oceaneering international inc qtrly fleet utilization decreased to 56% from 73% a year ago

* Reflecting impact lower oil prices have had on oilfield spending levels, revenues for q1 of 2016 were 23% lower from 2015

* Subsea products backlog at quarter-end was $576 million , down $76 million from december 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)