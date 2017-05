April 26 Eldorado Gold Corp :

* Eldorado announces agreement to sell Jinfeng mine

* Says deal for $300 million in cash

* Says reached agreement to sell its 82 percent interest in co's Jinfeng mine to unit of China National Gold Group

* Says continues to advance potentially monetizing its chinese assets and has been in discussions with various parties and will update

