Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Teck Resources Ltd :
* Teck reports unaudited first quarter results for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.16
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect total sales in Q2, including spot sales, to be at least 6.5 million tonnes of steelmaking coal
* Notwithstanding that commodity cycle continues to be challenging, co is encouraged by change in direction in steelmaking coal and zinc prices
* Qtrly revenue C$1.7 billion versus C$2.0 billion
* Construction of fort hills oil sands project is progressing substantially on budget and in accordance with project schedule
* Co's share of fort hills cash expenditures in 2016 is estimated at $960 million.
* During Q1, recorded foreign exchange gains of approximately $88 million in profit on our U.S. Dollar debt and working capital balances
* Copper production was 30,800 tonnes in q1 or 3% higher than a year ago Source text for Eikon:
