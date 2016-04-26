Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 26 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals enters into U.S. licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for Lesinurad
* $100m up front paid with cash on hand; Ironwood expects <$70m cash use for operations in 2016 and cash flow positive during 2018
* Ironwood expects at least five U.S. launches by 2020 across its portfolio
* Agreement includes FDA-approved Zurampic(reg) (lesinurad), expected to launch second half 2016
* Will make an up-front payment to AstraZeneca of $100 million to acquire exclusive U.S. rights to all products containing linurad
* Astrazeneca plans to submit fixed-dose combination program for FDA regulatory review in second half of 2016
* Will pay AstraZeneca tiered single-digit royalties on product sales as well as sales-related and other milestones of up to $165 million
* AstraZeneca to manufacture, supply Zurampic, provide product support services to co, complete FDA post-approval commitment on co's behalf
* Does not anticipate requiring any financing to complete transaction
* Now expects to use less than $70 million in cash for operations in 2016, up from less than $60 million as previously guided
* Initially, Ironwood expects less than $75 million in annual incremental commercial expenses associated with gout franchise
* Transaction is not expected to affect 2016 LINZESS marketing and sales expenses
* Expects transaction to be cash flow accretive in 2019 and beyond
* Expects to become cash flow positive during 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
