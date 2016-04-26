April 26 Provident Financial Holdings Inc

* Provident Financial Holdings reports third quarter of fiscal 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Net interest income decreased $466,000, or six percent, to $7.91 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016 from $8.38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)