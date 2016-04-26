BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Provident Financial Holdings Inc
* Provident Financial Holdings reports third quarter of fiscal 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income decreased $466,000, or six percent, to $7.91 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016 from $8.38 million
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO