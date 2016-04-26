April 26 Ingersoll Rand
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.10
from continuing operations
* Quarter continuing eps of $0.48; strong operating
performance delivers adjusted continuing eps up 32 percent to
$0.50
* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.89 billion
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32
from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Sees q2 reported revenues up 2 percent to 4 percent
* Rand plc - raising our 2016 earnings guidance
* Sees q2 organic up 4 percent to 6 percent compared with
2015
* Sees 2016 organic revenue up 2 percent to 4 percent
compared with 2015.
* Sees 2016 reported revenues in range of flat to up 2
percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.92, revenue view $13.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $3.64
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow of $950 million to $1
billion, excluding proceeds of sale of hussmann
* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow of $950 million to $1
billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)