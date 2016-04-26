April 26 Ingersoll Rand

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.10 from continuing operations

* Quarter continuing eps of $0.48; strong operating performance delivers adjusted continuing eps up 32 percent to $0.50

* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.89 billion

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Sees q2 reported revenues up 2 percent to 4 percent

* Rand plc - raising our 2016 earnings guidance

* Sees q2 organic up 4 percent to 6 percent compared with 2015

* Sees 2016 organic revenue up 2 percent to 4 percent compared with 2015.

* Sees 2016 reported revenues in range of flat to up 2 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.92, revenue view $13.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $3.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow of $950 million to $1 billion, excluding proceeds of sale of hussmann

* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow of $950 million to $1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)