April 26 Anixter International Inc

* Anixter international inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.82 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anixter international inc says continue to expect full year 2016 organic sales growth from continuing operations in negative 2 percent to positive 2 percent range

* Anixter international inc says continue to experience softer trends in our ees segment related to industrial and manufacturing end market exposure

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $1.01 excluding items