April 26 Anixter International Inc
* Anixter international inc. Reports first quarter 2016
results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 from continuing
operations
* Q1 sales $1.82 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Anixter international inc says continue to expect full
year 2016 organic sales growth from continuing operations in
negative 2 percent to positive 2 percent range
* Anixter international inc says continue to experience
softer trends in our ees segment related to industrial and
manufacturing end market exposure
* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $1.01 excluding items
