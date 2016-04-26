April 26 Coach Inc Says Inventory Rose 2% On A
Consolidated Basis But Declined 4% For Coach Brand For Qtr
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Coach, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results;
returns to growth across key financial metrics
* Coach inc says maintains consolidated full year 2016
guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Says on track to return to positive north america
comparable store sales in q4
* Total north american coach brand sales increased 1% on a
reported basis for quarter to $499 million from $493 million
last year
* Coach inc qtrly international coach brand sales rose 5% to
$448 million on a reported basis, from $428 million last year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $4.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coach inc qtrly total china sales rose 2% in constant
currency
* Stuart weitzman business is projected to negatively impact
consolidated 2016 gross margin and operating margin by about 70
basis points
* Coach inc says company ended q3 of fy16 with inventory of
$464 million including $27 million associated with stuart
weitzman
* Says net sales for coach brand totaled $954 million for
third fiscal quarter, compared with $929 million
* End
* Says net sales totaled $1.03 billion for third fiscal
quarter, compared with $929 million
* Qtrly flat comparable store sales including slightly
positive impact of e-commerce for north american coach brand
