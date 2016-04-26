BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
* Waddell & reed financial, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Average assets under management were $95.7 billion during current quarter, compared to $108.9 billion during prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO