April 26 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic's PBI-4050: efficacy further evidenced in type 2 diabetic and metabolic syndrome clinical trial

* New results from additional patients increase statistical and clinical evidence of efficacy

* Reduction of glycated hemoglobin (hba1c) reaches -0.9% (p=0.0004) in patients with hba1c  8% at baseline