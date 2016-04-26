April 26 Consol Energy Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.43 including items
* Consol energy reports first quarter results; record
quarterly e&p production of 97.5 bcfe; total e&p division cash
costs of $1.33 per mcfe; borrowing base reaffirmed at $2
billion; liquidity increases to $1.3 billion
* During q1 of 2016, consol's e&p division achieved
production of 97.5 bcfe, or an increase of 36%
* Continues to expect annual 2016 e&p division production to
grow by about 15%, compared to 2015 total production volumes
* Consol energy's total coal division sold 5.7 million tons
from continuing operations in 2016 q1, compared to 7.0 million
tons
* Total hedged natural gas production in 2016 q2 is 70.7 bcf
* Expects 2016 total consolidated coal division capital
expenditures to now be between $105-$125 million
* Now expects annual 2016 consolidated total coal division
sales to be approximately 23.9-27.4 million tons
* Q1 total revenue and other incomes $558.5 million
* As of march 31, 2016 , consol energy had $1,279.7 million
in total liquidity
* During quarter, consol's liquidity improved $423.8 million
due to sale of buchanan mine and related metallurgical coal
assets
* On a normalized basis, coal division expects maintenance
of production capital of $5-$6 per ton
* Continues to expect annual 2016 e&p division production to
grow by approximately 15%, compared to 2015 total production
volumes
* Borrowing base reaffirmed at $2 billion
