April 26 Procter & Gamble Co
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 earnings per share $0.97
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
* Maintaining 2016 outlook for organic sales growth of
in-line to up low-single digits versus fiscal 2015
* Expects all-in sales to be down high-single digits in
fiscal 2016
* P&G announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $15.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.81 billion
* Q3 beauty segment organic sales up 1 percent
* Said it is tightening its outlook for core eps for 2016 to
a range of down three percent to six percent
* Q3 grooming segment organic sales down 1 percent
* Says continues to expect FY constant-currency core EPS
growth in mid-single digits
* Q4 core EPS is expected to be significantly lower than
prior year
* Q3 health care segment organic sales down 1 percent
* Continues to expect foreign exchange to have about a nine
percent point, or negative $0.35 per share, impact on core EPS
growth for year
* Expects to repurchase and exchange shares at a value of
more than $8 billion
* To pay dividends of more than $7 billion, for over $15
billion in dividend payments, share repurchases and share
exchanges this fiscal year
* Procter & Gamble Co qtrly organic sales grew one percent
* Says Q3 sales included negative 5 percent point impact
from foreign exchange
* Says Q3 sales included 3 percent point impact from
combination of Venezuela deconsolidation and minor brand
divestitures
