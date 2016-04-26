April 26 Procter & Gamble Co

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maintaining 2016 outlook for organic sales growth of in-line to up low-single digits versus fiscal 2015

* Expects all-in sales to be down high-single digits in fiscal 2016

* P&G announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $15.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.81 billion

* Q3 beauty segment organic sales up 1 percent

* Said it is tightening its outlook for core eps for 2016 to a range of down three percent to six percent

* Q3 grooming segment organic sales down 1 percent

* Says continues to expect FY constant-currency core EPS growth in mid-single digits

* Q4 core EPS is expected to be significantly lower than prior year

* Q3 health care segment organic sales down 1 percent

* Continues to expect foreign exchange to have about a nine percent point, or negative $0.35 per share, impact on core EPS growth for year

* Expects to repurchase and exchange shares at a value of more than $8 billion

* To pay dividends of more than $7 billion, for over $15 billion in dividend payments, share repurchases and share exchanges this fiscal year

* Procter & Gamble Co qtrly organic sales grew one percent

* Says Q3 sales included negative 5 percent point impact from foreign exchange

* Says Q3 sales included 3 percent point impact from combination of Venezuela deconsolidation and minor brand divestitures