April 26 Janus Capital Group Inc

* Janus Capital Group Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $248.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 average assets under management $180.2 billion compared with $191.2 billion during Q4 2015 and $186.0 billion during Q1 2015

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* At March 31, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets $191.3 billion compared with $192.3 billion at December 31, $192.4 billion at March 31