BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Janus Capital Group Inc
* Janus Capital Group Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $248.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 average assets under management $180.2 billion compared with $191.2 billion during Q4 2015 and $186.0 billion during Q1 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* At March 31, 2016, JCG's complex-wide assets $191.3 billion compared with $192.3 billion at December 31, $192.4 billion at March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO