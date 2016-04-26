BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Simon Property Group Inc :
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $10.72 to $10.82
* Simon's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.60 per share
* Dividend is a 6.7% increase year-over-year
* Simon property group reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 FFO per share $2.63
* Total portfolio noi growth for three months ended march 31, 2016 was 7.8%
* Q1 FFO per share view $2.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Simon property group inc says occupancy as of march 31, 2016 was 95.6% percent versus 95.8 percent as of march 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
