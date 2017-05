April 26 Chorus Aviation Inc

* Signed firm purchase agreement to acquire 5 bombardier crj900 regional jets, with firm purchase rights for five additional aircraft

* Chorus has arranged financing in support of acquisition to be drawn at time of closing

* Chorus aviation to acquire five bombardier CRJ900 aircraft

* These five 76-seat crj900 regional jets will enter into service in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: