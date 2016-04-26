BRIEF-G Medical Innovations Holdings signs China joint venture agreement
* GIBF to invest US$5 million into a new joint venture subsidiary company in China
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Exicure announces dosing of first patient in phase 1 trial for the treatment of chronic plaque psoriasis
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete