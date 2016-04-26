BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Colliers International Group Inc
* Colliers international reports strong first quarter results
* Revenues for q1 were $376.1 million, a 12% increase
* Qtrly adjusted eps was $0.19
* Qtrly gaap eps from continuing operations was a loss of $0.19 per share for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO