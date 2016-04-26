BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Connectone Bancorp Inc
* Connectone Bancorp, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results; delivers solid operating performance and continued loan growth
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* Connectone Bancorp Inc says fully taxable equivalent net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $32.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million versus q4
* Provision for loan and lease losses decreased by $2.1 million to $3.0 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO