BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc
* Mcgraw Hill Financial reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.20
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.15
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.34 billion
* Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc says sale of j.d. Power for $1.1 billion expected to close in q3
* Says no change to company's guidance
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Standard & Poor's ratings services revenue declined 9% to $552 million in q1
* Q1 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO