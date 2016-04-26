April 26 Barrick Gold Corp :
* Barrick reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Barrick Gold Corp says remain on track to achieve our $2
billion debt reduction target for year.
* Says have reduced total debt by $842 mln year-to-date
* All-In sustaining cost guidance for 2016 has been reduced
to $760-$810 per ounce, down from original guidance of $775-$825
per ounce
* Says continue to expect gold production of 5.0-5.5 million
ounces for year
* Since start of 2015, we have reduced total debt by $3.95
billion
* Debt reduction expected to reduce interest payments by
approximately $180 million on an annualized basis
* Lowered the top end of our FY capital expenditure
guidance, now expected to be $1.35-$1.55 billion
* In medium term, aim to reduce debt to below $5 billion
* Says "will continue to pursue debt reduction"
* Says production in q1 was 1.28 million ounces of gold at
all-in sustaining costs of $706 per ounce
* Copper production in q1 was 111 million pounds at all-in
sustaining costs of $1.97 per pound
* For 2016, continue to anticipate copper production of
370-410 million pounds
* Lowered 2016 copper all-in sustaining cost guidance to
$1.95-$2.25 per pound
* Qtrly revenue $1.93 billion versus $2.25 billion
* Q1 revenue view $1.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $1.65/pound versus prior guidance $1.45-$1.75
* During quarter, established growth group of Rob Krcmarov,
Catherine Raw and Kevin Thomson, to develop strategies to grow
free cash flow over long-term
