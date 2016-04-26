Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Flir Systems Inc
* Flir Systems announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $379.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $361.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.6 billion to $1.65 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Profitability was negatively impacted by product mix and increased manufacturing costs
* Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share
* Flir's backlog of firm orders for delivery within next twelve months was approximately $613 million as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag