April 26 Jetblue Airways Corp
* Jetblue announces first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.62 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53
I/B/E/S
* Jetblue airways corp says revenue passenger miles for q1
increased 14.1 pct to 11.0 billion
* Passenger revenue per available seat mile (prasm) for q1
2016 decreased 8.0 pct year over year to 11.35 cents
* Jetblue airways corp says q1 load factor of 84.2 pct, a
0.1 point decrease year over year
* Capacity is expected to increase between 9.5 pct and 11.5
pct in q2 2016
* Says operating expenses for quarter decreased 0.2 pct, or
$3 million, from prior year period
* For q2 2016, year over year change in casm excluding fuel
and profit sharing expected to be between negative 0.5 pct and
positive 1.5 pct
* Capacity is expected to increase between 8.5pct and 10.5
pct for full year
* Says "jetblue continues to be unhedged in q2 of 2016"
* For full year 2016, casm excluding fuel and profit sharing
is expected to increase between zero and 1.5 percent year over
year
* Anticipates paying approximately $403 million in regularly
scheduled debt and capital lease obligations during remainder of
2016
* Expects to pay approximately $36 million in regularly
scheduled debt and capital obligations in q2 of 2016
