Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 3m Posts First
* Quarter sales of $7.4 billion and gaap eps of $2.05
* Q1 sales $7.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.33 billion
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $8.10 to $8.45
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.05
* Increased first-quarter per share dividend by 8 percent
* Q1 organic local-currency sales growth declined 0.8 percent
* 3M co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 3.0 percent in u.s. Dollars
* Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth of 1 to 3 percent
* Adopts new FASB accounting standard, which added $0.10, net, to eps in q1
* Q1 revenue view $7.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag