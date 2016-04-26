April 26 Sonic Automotive Inc
* Sonic automotive, inc. Reports record q1 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.07 to $2.17
from continuing operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 pre-owned units of 29,333, up 4.3% over prior year
quarter
* Sonic automotive inc qtrly total revenue $2.23 billion
versus billion $2.24 billion last year
* Sonic automotive inc says anticipate investing
approximately $250 million in land and facilities in current
year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $2.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly new retail vehicles revenue $1.15 billion versus
$1.19 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly used vehicles revenue $598.4 million versus $593.7
million
