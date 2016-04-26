April 26 Sonic Automotive Inc

* Sonic automotive, inc. Reports record q1 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.07 to $2.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 pre-owned units of 29,333, up 4.3% over prior year quarter

* Sonic automotive inc qtrly total revenue $2.23 billion versus billion $2.24 billion last year

* Sonic automotive inc says anticipate investing approximately $250 million in land and facilities in current year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new retail vehicles revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.19 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly new retail vehicles revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.19 billion

* Qtrly used vehicles revenue $598.4 million versus $593.7 million