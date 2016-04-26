BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Ally Financial Inc :
* Ally financial reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced elimination of all remaining series a preferred stock
* Total equity was $13.8 billion at march 31, 2016 , up from $13.4 billion at end of prior quarter
* Preliminary q1 2016 basel iii common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 9.2 percent on a fully phased-in basis
* Preliminary tier 1 capital ratio was 11.5 percent on a fully phased-in basis
* Ally experienced higher than normal q1 weather losses in its insurance unit, increasing $22 million year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO