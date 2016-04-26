April 26 Firstmerit Corp :

* Firstmerit reports first quarter 2016 eps of $0.31 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Firstmerit corp says planned merger with huntington bancshares incorporated on schedule

* Firstmerit corp qtrly net interest income (te) was $189.1 million, about flat versus last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: