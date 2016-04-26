April 26 Peoples Bancorp Inc :

* Peoples Bancorp Inc reports record quarterly net income

* Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $25.8 million , relatively flat compared to q4 of 2015 and 20% higher than Q1 of 2015