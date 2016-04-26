BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Peoples Bancorp Inc :
* Peoples Bancorp Inc reports record quarterly net income
* Quarterly revenue rose 2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Net interest income for q1 of 2016 was $25.8 million , relatively flat compared to q4 of 2015 and 20% higher than Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO