April 26 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.30 to $4.50

* Q1 sales $772 million versus i/b/e/s view $801.2 million

* Reports first quarter EPS of $1.02; affirms full-year EPS guidance

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* 2016 revenues now expected to be "slightly down" for year

* Expects 2016 quarterly results to improve sequentially during year

Changes in foreign exchange rates reduced sales by about $18 million in q1 compared to year-ago quarter.