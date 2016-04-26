Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Ryder System Inc
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $1.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.6 billion
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.10 to $6.30 from continuing operations
* Ryder reports record first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50 to $1.55
* Ryder system inc sees used vehicle sales results to be slightly better than our original forecast for year
* Ryder system inc sees rental demand was somewhat better than expected in q1
* Expect balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with original forecast
* Ryder system inc says balance of year to reflect more unfavorable comparisons with our original forecast for rental
* Plan to begin anti-dilutive share repurchases in q2, earlier than previously expected
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag