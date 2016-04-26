April 26 American International Group Inc

* AIG, Hamilton Insurance Group, and Two Sigma announce plans to establish joint venture for small commercial enterprise market

* American International Group Inc says terms of transaction have not been disclosed

* American International Group Inc says Hamilton chairman & CEO Brian Duperreault will serve as chairman of board of joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)