April 26 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
* Q1 loss per share $3.35
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Mcmoran reports first-quarter 2016 results
* Mcmoran inc - capital expenditures totaled $982 million
for first-quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.16
* Mcmoran inc - capital expenditures are expected to
approximate $3.3 billion for year 2016
* Mcmoran says q1 average realized price was $2.17 per pound
for copper versus $2.72
* Mcmoran inc - at march 31, 2016, consolidated debt totaled
$20.8 billion and consolidated cash totaled $331 million
* Mcmoran sees 2016 adjusted sales to be about 5 billion
pounds of copper, 1.85 million ounces of gold, 71 million pounds
of molybdenum and 54.4 mmboe
* Mcmoran inc - at march 31, 2016, fcx had $3.0 billion
available under its $3.5 billion credit facility.
* Mcmoran says q1 average realized price was $1,227 per
ounce for gold versus $1,186
* Mcmoran sees q2 adjusted sales to be about 1.15 billion
pounds of copper, 195 thousand ounces of gold, 19 million pounds
of molybdenum and 13.5 mmboe
* Continues to advance discussions for sale of certain
interests in mining and oil and gas assets to accelerate its
debt reduction initiatives
* Mcmoran inc - q1 revenue $3,527 million versus. $4,153
million
* Mcmoran - during q1, entered agreements to sell additional
13 percent ownership in morenci, to sell an interest in timok
exploration project in serbia
* Mcmoran inc - first-quarter 2016 consolidated copper
sales of 1.1 billion pounds were higher than first-quarter 2015
sales of 960 million pounds
* Mcmoran - first-quarter 2016 consolidated gold sales of
201 thousand ounces were lower than first-quarter 2015 sales of
263 thousand ounces
* Q1 revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mcmoran inc - first-quarter 2016 consolidated molybdenum
sales of 17 million pounds were lower than first-quarter 2015
sales of 23 million pounds
* Mcmoran inc says in april, co announced new management
structure and is instituting an approximate 25 percent oil and
gas workforce reduction
* Mcmoran inc - expects to record a charge of approximately
$40 million in q2 associated with workforce reductions, other
restructuring costs
* Mcmoran - to sell 13 percent ownership in morenci,
interest in timok exploration project in serbia for
consideration of $1.3 billion
* Co's unit pt-fi agreed to construct new smelter capacity
in indonesia,to divest 20.64 percent interest in pt-fi at fair
market value
