BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Camden National Corp
* Camden National Corporation reports first quarter 2016, increase in core operating earnings of 14 pct
* Q1 revenue $35.9 million
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.85
* Qtrly tangible book value per share increased 5 pct to $26.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO