BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Home Bancorp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says co announced that its board of directors increased its cash dividend $0.01 to $0.10 per share payable on May 20, 2016
* Home Bancorp reports 2016 first quarter results, increases its quarterly dividend and announces new share repurchase plan
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Says net interest income for Q1 of 2016 totaled $15.7 million, an increase of $3.2 million , or 26 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO