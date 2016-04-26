BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Two River Bancorp
* Two River Bancorp reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was $7.13 million, increase of 5.3 pct versus $6.77 million in corresponding prior year period
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO