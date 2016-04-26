BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp :
* Gulf & Pacific Equities Co Reports on 2015 year end results with revenue of $3,824,520
* Gulf & Pacific Equities Co qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO