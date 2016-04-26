April 26 Global Payments Inc

* Global payments announces $50 million accelerated share repurchase plan

* Expects to receive an initial delivery of shares having a value of approximately $40 million

* Company anticipates that all repurchases under ASR will be completed no later than June 30, 2016