Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Laclede Group Inc
* Laclede to acquire parent company of Mobile Gas and Willmut Gas
* Deal for $344 million
* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to result in total cash proceeds of $323 million
* Laclede Group Inc says transaction is expected to be neutral to net economic earnings per share in 2017 and accretive in 2018
* Purchase consideration will include assumption of $67 million of existing debt at two utilities
* Says expect financing to include a balanced mix of common stock and new long term debt, cash on hand and available credit facilities
* Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor
* Morgan Stanley will act as lead for equity and debt offerings
* Acquiring 100 percent of outstanding equity of Energysouth, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag