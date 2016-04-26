BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Crown Castle International Corp
* Says commencing a public offering of 3.400 pct senior notes due 2021 and senior notes due 2026
* Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes
* To use proceeds from offering, with cash on hand, to repay senior secured tower revenue notes, series 2010-2, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO