April 26 Crown Castle International Corp

* Says commencing a public offering of 3.400 pct senior notes due 2021 and senior notes due 2026

* Crown Castle announces proposed offering of senior notes

* To use proceeds from offering, with cash on hand, to repay senior secured tower revenue notes, series 2010-2, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)