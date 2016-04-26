BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Summit State Bank
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Summit state bank reports net income for first quarter 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Qtrly net interest income increased 13% between quarters to $4.7 million compared to $4.2 million in q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO