BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 CU Bancorp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* CU Bancorp reports record first quarter earnings of $6.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income totaled $23.5 million for Q1 of 2016, an increase of $2.8 million or 14 pct from Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO