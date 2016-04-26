BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 First Capital Realty
* First capital realty announces c$150 million offering of 3.604% series t senior unsecured debentures
* First capital realty inc says debentures will bear interest at a rate of 3.604% per annum and will mature on may 6, 2026
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay amounts outstanding on company's senior unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO