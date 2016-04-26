BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 Georgetown Bancorp Inc
* Georgetown Bancorp, Inc. reports earnings and announces increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Increased its regular quarterly cash dividend 5%, from $0.0475 per share of common stock to $0.05 per share
* Qtrly net interest and dividend income $2.6 million versus $2.5 million
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO