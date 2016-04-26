BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
April 26 TMX Group Ltd :
* TMX Group announces retirement of John Mccoach, president TSX Venture Exchange, at end of 2016
* Says McCoach will remain in his capacity as president of tsxv until his retirement date at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO