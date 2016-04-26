BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Elmira Savings Bank :
* Elmira savings bank reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Elmira Savings Bank says return on average equity was 7.52 pct for three months ended March 31, 2016 compared to 7.29 pct for same period in 2015
* Qtrly net interest income $4.1 million versus $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent