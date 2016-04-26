Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 (Reuters) -
* Purepoint Uranium Group Inc Raises Ceiling For Non-Brokered private placement financing
* To raise non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 15, 2016 to, in aggregate, $2 million
* Offering includes issuance of up to 21.3 million common share units at price of $0.075/unit
* Offering also includes issuance of up to and 4.7 million flow-through at a price of $0.085 per flow-through unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag