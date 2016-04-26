Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Ultimate Software Group Inc
* Ultimate reports q1 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $187.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $180.1 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly recurring revenues of $152.8 million, up by 28%
* Ultimate software group inc sees q2 total revenues of approximately $187 million
* Sees fy 2016 recurring revenues to increase by approximately 26% over 2015
* Ultimate software group inc sees q2 recurring revenues of approximately $158 million
* Sees 2016 total revenues to increase by approximately 26% over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag